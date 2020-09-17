Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Taylor Swift Performs “betty” for the First Time at the 2020 ACM Awards: Watch

The pop star delivers a live debut of her latest folklore single

by
on September 16, 2020, 10:07pm
taylor swift betty acm awards 2020 performance watch
Taylor Swift at the 2020 ACM Awards

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards were originally set to take place back in April in Las Vegas. In a rare case of the pandemic leading to something arguably better, the ceremony was pushed to Wednesday night, September 16th, and moved to the heart of country music, Nashville, for the very first time. What’s more, during the delay, Taylor Swift ended up releasing a new album, folklore, which gave the ACMAs the opportunity to book her for a performance.

The night was split between remote and in-person appearances, and Swift was one of those actually in attendance at the Grand Ole Opry House (though apparently via a pre-taped segment). She took the stage to deliver the live debut of her latest smash single, “betty”. It’s a strange thing — amongst a year of strange things — for an artist of Swift’s caliber to drop an album and give absolutely zero performances behind it. Thus, even though she simply sat in front of a white light and strummed out an acoustic version of the sweet song, it was surely a huge treat for fans.

On top of that, this marked Swift’s first appearance at a country music awards show since 2013. Watch a replay of Swift’s “betty” performance below.

Editors' Picks

In addition to releasing what quickly became the year’s best-selling album, Swift has been more politically active than ever in 2020. She’s called for the removal of “racist” Confederate statues and taken Trump to task for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.” She’s also looking out for the little guys during the pandemic, sending signed copies of folklore to indie record stores at no charge.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Viggo Mortensen’s Falling Offers Repetition and Expletives, But No Payoff: TIFF Review
A- Taylor Swift folklore
Taylor Swift’s folklore Dismantles Her Own Self-Mythologizing: Review
folklore-stream-new-album-taylor-swift-release
Taylor Swift Premieres New Album folklore: Stream
taylor-swift-folklore-metal-album-cover-artwork-reactions-twitter
The Internet Has Spoken: Taylor Swift’s Folklore Album Cover Is Actually Very Metal
Taylor Swift, photo by David Brendan Hall
Taylor Swift Announces New Album Folklore, Featuring The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver
Kanye West Taylor Swift Phone Call Leak 2016
Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s “Famous” Conversation Leaks and They Both Sound Bonkers
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.