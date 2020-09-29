Testament’s Alex Skolnick Unveils New Rap Song “Trump Sucks”: Watch

Testament’s Alex Skolnick has long been regarded as one of thrash metal’s finest guitarists, but now he’s showing off his rap skills. The metal musician spits verses on his new original track “Trump Sucks”.
The veteran rocker is not exactly Snoop Dogg when it comes to his flow, but he’s got some clever rhymes that spotlight his gripes with Donald Trump and the current administration in the White House.
Skolnick was inspired to write and record the song by certain responses to his recent Instagram post condemning the president. “This song just poured out of me yesterday,” wrote Skolnick about the song. “It was completed in a matter of hours. To all the # Trump2020 and # Maga folks who’ve been flooding my timelines ever since my post the other day about the election, I’d like to say thank you, sincerely. You’ve inspired me to do something a bit different (for me, anyway): Rapping. Enjoy!”
Among the lyrical highlights are lines like, “Sycophants and cronies/ Keep him in power/ Pissing on our norms/ Like a golden shower/ A life failing upward/ Not a heavy lifter/ An upscale slumlord/ Two-bit grifter.”
Skolnick, who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today (September 29th), is already getting some props on the song from his metal peers. Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn tweeted, “Who knew Alex could spit bars like that!?”
When he’s not rhyme-slinging, Skolnick is making music with Testament, Earlier this year, the thrash veterans released their 13th album, Titans of Creation. The band was set to embark on a North American headlining tour with support from The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste, but those dates were postponed due to the pandemic.
Check out Alex Skolnick delivering his rap song “Trump Sucks”, followed by his aforementioned Instagram post on the upcoming election.
Thank you @nerdsvote for the cool t-shirt! If you hate thoughts on politics, please read no further (it’s on you if you choose otherwise) _** There’s a Presidential election coming up, not sure if you’ve heard? (I’m kidding. That shouldn’t have to be spelled out, but here we are). I’ve been relatively quiet considering the fires that are going on (literally & figuratively), doing 90%+ music-related, non-political posts. Yet that’s still too much for some, so a warning: A few more such posts may be coming between now & the election. A common complaint by characters such as the ever-ranting Don Jr: “These entertainer types are trying to tell us how to think!!” (Hey @donaldjtrumpjr: Stop being a f-cking snowflake).No one is telling you how to think. It’s more like this “Here’s how I feel based on real world thoughts & experiences, not someone yelling on TV. If it’s not asking too much may you consider a different point of view?” Let’s stop the name calling & accusations that so many do. Honest question: Are you “conservative” and afraid of “radical” ideas? Well here’s the most radical concept there is: Refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power in the event of an election loss. That is RADICAL & HATEFUL OF AMERICA. Those who agree with me on this include more conservative/pro-2nd Amendment folks crossing party lines (at least on the top of the ticket, for POTUS) than ever before in history. Imagine if things were reversed? Suppose you had this many Democrat-leaning folks running for the hills from the current Dem POTUS, 99.9% of the Dem party in fear of saying anything our Prez might not agree with for fear of an angry tweet storm & riled up constituents?? If that were the case, I promise you I’d be proudly voting Republican this one time. Yet this IS what’s happening, only the other way around. Therefore I believe it’s more urgent than ever we vote out the one who expresses that view & not vote for anyone who supports him. Please don’t give me a “But…” “What about…” “It’s BOTH sides” No. No no no. Just no If you use an out of context quote to make a point, you have no point. Ok. Rant over😅 So: ARE YOU REGISTERED 2 #VOTE? @nerdsvote can help!
Who knew Alex could spit bars like that!?🔥🔥🔥
— Robb Flynn (@TheGeneralMH) September 29, 2020