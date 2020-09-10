Supernatural, photo via Jensen Ackles

Emotions are high for the Supernatural family. Today, The CW series reached its final day of shooting, concluding an epic run that spans 15 years and 15 seasons. Not surprisingly, the cast, the crew, and the fans reflected on the momentous occasion, so much so that #ThankYouSupernatural became the No. 1 trend on Twitter.

Series creator Eric Kripke, who served as showrunner for the first five seasons, more or less kicked off the odes early Thursday morning. He shared a GIF of stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, adding: “This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I’m grateful & love you all beyond words. But it’s only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass.”



Ackles later followed with a few photos on Instagram, writing:

“Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported…you will never understand my great appreciation for you. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run. #spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days…including today. I’ll try and send more later, but in true SPN form…we are in the middle of “nowhere” and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned.”

His co-star Padalecki echoed those sentiments:

Well, here goes… I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo.

Misha Collins, who plays the ever-hilarious Castiel, retweeted Kripke’s previous comments, adding: “#ThankYouSupernatural. You’ve changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better.”

Those are only a few pieces of the bittersweet pie. Pretty much everyone shared their sentiments, from Jim Beaver to Mark Sheppard, Felicia Day to Mark Pellegrino. Hell, even Kansas, whose “Carry On My Wayward Son” has become the show’s de facto spiritual theme, expressed their appreciation. We’ve rounded up as many as we could find, and collected them for your perusal below.

Supernatural returns on October 8th via The CW and wraps up with a series finale on November 19th. A retrospective special will precede the final episode, giving everyone a little more time with the SPN Family. However, don’t cry too hard; after all, Ackles himself hasn’t ruled out a reunion for the Winchesters down the road.

So, say a prayer. Or two.

This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words. But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @mishacollins pic.twitter.com/GXLqBkanPu — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 10, 2020

#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better. Fight on. https://t.co/w5jluwRaVL — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) September 10, 2020

Best wishes to all on what is surely a bittersweet day. As PE is known to say, onward! https://t.co/zmkw9YNVZ8 — KANSAS (@KansasBand) September 10, 2020

So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years. Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time. pic.twitter.com/oRlalucX3h — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) September 10, 2020

To the cast, crew, writers and all my friends drawing a magnificent 15 seasons to a close…. thank you. So much of my life is entwined in this show. Sorry I couldn’t be there to say my farewells in person, but you… https://t.co/tj0GDqi9NK — Mark Sheppard (@Mark_Sheppard) September 10, 2020

It's the last day of filming on the set of #Supernatural. Even from afar, didn't know I'd feel all these feelings. Thank you for 8 years of playing an amazing character. Nothing else will match being a part of the #SPN family <3 pic.twitter.com/yNoalyuMHA — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) September 10, 2020

Is today really the last day? Really? 👿 — Mark Pellegrino (@MarkRPellegrino) September 10, 2020

#ThankYouSupernatural 😭❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FaKKv69aoe — B R I A N A B U C K M A S T E R (@OfficialBrianaB) September 10, 2020

My son Steve when I did my 1st episode of #Supernatural in 2007 & today on the show's last day of shooting. What a long & amazing ride. From janitor to director, I'll never have another experience like I've had on this show. Or a better TV family. Cheers to you all. ❤️ #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/zOR5nEPzZs — Richard Speight, Jr. (@dicksp8jr) September 10, 2020

Feels silly to even begin to sum up what you all mean to me or how I cherish all the moments we've spent together, but without question I am grateful #ThankYouSupernatural pic.twitter.com/CX73YfRezT — Rachel Miner (@RachelMiner1) September 10, 2020

Sending mad love to my #Supernatural Family! I had no idea how my life would change when this audition landed in my inbox. Thank you for accepting me! Sending lots of love to the cast and crew today! #SupernaturalForever pic.twitter.com/OqHfJ6UeKM — Alaina Huffman (@AlainaHuffman) September 10, 2020

#ThankYouSupernatural I had no idea that my life was about to be uplifted in so many ways–from being deluged with love & generosity from the fandom, making a ton of new friends, and getting to play a badass! #gratitude #SPNFamilyForever #AlwaysKeepFighting pic.twitter.com/thIhptboHa — Lauren Tom (@LaurenTom9000) September 10, 2020

Thank you for the spiders, the sparkles and for setting a standard for a show that isn't just great entertainment but a movement of acceptance, overcoming obstacles, and learning to love ourselves. #ThankYouSupernatural to @therealKripke, @jarpad & @JensenAckles #CarryOn pic.twitter.com/52ukvV0PSe — Carrie Genzel (@carrie_genzel) September 10, 2020

thank you to all the powerful women of supernatural for being inspirations to us all ❤️ #ThankYouSupernatural pic.twitter.com/lJbZQzv2gm — e.j ♡ (@indoorgrlfriend) September 10, 2020

It is impossible to contain the depth and breadth of my feelings for #Supernatural, and everything it stands for, into one tweet. For the crew, the cast, the fans, and everyone who has ever worked on it, I will always love you. Thanks for changing my life, Show. #CarryOn — Meghan Amanda (@megfitz89) September 10, 2020

The words I will hear later today- Cut! Print! That’s a wrap ! That’s a season wrap and that’s a series wrap… pic.twitter.com/eGNcb5drJD — Jim Michaels (@TheJimMichaels) September 10, 2020