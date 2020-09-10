Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

#ThankYouSupernatural: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Crew Reflect on Last Day of Shooting

Production is drawing to a close for the long-running CW series

by
on September 10, 2020, 7:22pm
Supernatural Reaches Final Day of Shooting
Supernatural, photo via Jensen Ackles

Emotions are high for the Supernatural family. Today, The CW series reached its final day of shooting, concluding an epic run that spans 15 years and 15 seasons. Not surprisingly, the cast, the crew, and the fans reflected on the momentous occasion, so much so that #ThankYouSupernatural became the No. 1 trend on Twitter.

Series creator Eric Kripke, who served as showrunner for the first five seasons, more or less kicked off the odes early Thursday morning. He shared a GIF of stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, adding: “This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I’m grateful & love you all beyond words. But it’s only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass.”

Ackles later followed with a few photos on Instagram, writing:

“Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported…you will never understand my great appreciation for you. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run. #spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days…including today. I’ll try and send more later, but in true SPN form…we are in the middle of “nowhere” and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned.”

His co-star Padalecki echoed those sentiments:

Well, here goes… I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo.

Misha Collins, who plays the ever-hilarious Castiel, retweeted Kripke’s previous comments, adding: “#ThankYouSupernatural. You’ve changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better.”

Editors' Picks

Those are only a few pieces of the bittersweet pie. Pretty much everyone shared their sentiments, from Jim Beaver to Mark Sheppard, Felicia Day to Mark Pellegrino. Hell, even Kansas, whose “Carry On My Wayward Son” has become the show’s de facto spiritual theme, expressed their appreciation. We’ve rounded up as many as we could find, and collected them for your perusal below.

Supernatural returns on October 8th via The CW and wraps up with a series finale on November 19th. A retrospective special will precede the final episode, giving everyone a little more time with the SPN Family. However, don’t cry too hard; after all, Ackles himself hasn’t ruled out a reunion for the Winchesters down the road.

So, say a prayer. Or two.

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Spillage Village Announce New Album Spilligion, Share “Baptize”: Stream
spillage village spilligion baptize new album song single music video watch stream release date
Spillage Village Announce New Album Spilligion, Share “Baptize”: Stream
Vinyl sales surpass CD popularity popular, photo via YouTube
Vinyl Sales Surpass CD Sales for the First Time in 34 Years
Pearl Jam vote by mail initiative 2020 election MTV Unplugged Session reissue cd vinyl Take-Three Pledge, photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam Announce Vote-by-Mail Initiative, Reissue MTV Unplugged Live Album
Neve Campbell Returning for Scream Reboot
Neve Campbell Returning for Scream Reboot [Updated]
alicia keys nfl kickoff performance billion fund endowment
Alicia Keys Teams with NFL to Launch $1 Billion Endowment for Black Businesses and Communities
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.