Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

The Animals’ Eric Burdon Rips Trump for Using “House of the Rising Sun”

"A tale of sin and misery set in a brothel suits him so perfectly!"

by
on September 06, 2020, 7:43pm
animals eric burdon donald trump house of the rising sun
Eric Burdon (photo via Instagram) and Donald Trump

Another day, another artist is pissed at Donald Trump for using their music without permission. This time, it’s former The Animals frontman Eric Burdon, who bashed Trump after he used “House of the Rising Sun” during a recent campaign event.

Trump’s people played “House of the Rising Sun” on Wednesday, September 2nd as Air Force One taxied at North Carolina’s Wilmington International Airport. Upon learning that his song played over the speakers at the rally, Burdon took to Instagram to express his displeasure.

“Even though nobody asked my permission, I wasn’t surprised to learn that #Trump #864511320 used #HouseoftheRisingSun for his rally the other day,” Burdon wrote in the caption of a selfie in which he was wearing a “VOTE” mask. “A tale of sin and misery set in a brothel suits him so perfectly!” (FYI, #864511320 means “86 45 on November 3rd, 2020.”)

He went on to suggest that The Animal’s “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” would be a more fitting track. The post ended with Burdon encouraging his fans to “#vote #saveourdemocracy” and endorsing #BidenHarris2020. Find the full thing below.

Editors' Picks

Burdon joins an ever-growing list of musicians who have spoken out against Trump for playing their music during his events. Leonard Cohen’s estate is currently exploring legal options after “Hallelujah” played at the RNC even though they’d denied permission. The Rolling Stones threatened to sue Trump for using “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” as his walk-off song, but instead Trump switched it out for “Y.M.C.A” — despite the Village People also speaking out against him playing their songs. It’s more than musicians, too, as Jim Carrey recently penned a scathing essay calling for Americans to vote out Trump.

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Eddie Vedder Joins Instagram to Teach People How to Vote By Mail
Trump Rolling Stones You Can't Always Get What You Want rally walk off song YMCA The Rolling Stones (photo by Heather Kaplan), Donald Trump, and Village People (photo by Heather Kaplan)
Trump Replaces The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” with “Y.M.C.A.” at Rallies
Neil Young Lookin' for a Leader new music stream 2020 and Donald Trump
Neil Young Sues Donald Trump for Copyright Infringement
Neil Young Donald Trump
Neil Young Threatens to Sue Donald Trump Over Unauthorized Use of His Music
Tom Petty, photo by Philip Cosores
Tom Petty’s Family Issues Cease and Desist to Trump Over Use of “I Won’t Back Down”
Village People Donald Trump Macho Man Y.M.C.A. rallies Village People, photo by Heather Kaplan
Village People Ask Trump to Stop Playing “Macho Man” and “Y.M.C.A.” at Rallies
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments