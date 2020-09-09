Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

The Avalanches Announce New Album We Will Always Love You

The group has revealed the cover art by Jonathan Zawada and promised more details "soon"

by
on September 09, 2020, 7:35pm
The Avalanches New Album we will always love you announcement LP record
The Avalanches, photo by Grant Spanier

The Avalanches have announced their first new album in four years, We Will Always Love You. The group shared the cover art by Jonathan Zawada and promised more details “soon.”

The plunderphonic pioneers have been teasing the follow-up to 2016’s Wildflowers since last September. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the group shared a picture of the Voyager Golden Record, along with the news that LP3 was already getting mixed. Since then they’ve launched a small galaxy of space-themed singles, and now we know why. Along with the reveal of We Will Always Love You, the band has shared their inspiration for their latest effort, and it has to do with that iconic golden disc.

In a new Instagram post, the band said that the cover features Ann Druyan, the creative director of the Voyager Golden Record Project, whose “cosmic love story inspired this music.” They wrote,

“In keeping with the album’s theme of everlasting love as an undying vibration, Ann’s image was run through a spectograph, turned into sound, and back again. The image remains hidden, deep within in the grooves of the music, for you to discover if you wish. An exploration of the vibrational relationship between light, sound and spirit, We Will Always Love You will be available for pre-order next week, with more details to follow soon. Interstellar Love, The Avalanches.”

Editors' Picks

Scroll onwards for their full statement and the artwork for We Will Always Love You. No release date has been set, and the tracklist remains a mystery. But we can take a couple of guesses based on recent singles. For example, the title track “We Will Always Love You” featuring Blood Orange is a good bet to appear on the album, as are “Running Red Lights” with David Berman and Rivers Cuomo, and “Reflecting Light” and “Where You Go”, the latter of which includes Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, and Mick Jones. Last month, The Avalanches released a music video for “Where You Go”, and it marked their first such appearance in a music video ever.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE7iVTuFQ9d/

We Will Always Love You Artwork:

The Avalanches We Will Always Love You The Avalanches Announce New Album We Will Always Love You

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
R.I.P. Kool & the Gang Founder Ronald Bell, Dead at 68
Next Story
Ace Frehley: “Trump Is the Strongest Leader That We’ve Got on the Table”
the avalanches wherever you go reflecting light new songs
The Avalanches Share New Songs Featuring Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, and Mick Jones: Stream
Tom Petty You Don't Know How It Feels demo stream new music Wildflowers, photo by Philip Cosores
Tom Petty’s Family Shares Unreleased Demo of “You Don’t Know How It Feels”: Stream
jamie xx the avalanches b2b dj set nts radio
Jamie xx and The Avalanches Perform B2B DJ Set for NTS Radio: Stream
new music -friday album releases
New Music Friday: 7 Albums to Stream
The Avalanches Running Red Lights. Rivers Cuomo, David Berman, Pink Siifu
The Avalanches, Rivers Cuomo, and Pink Siifu Prove Anything Goes Right Now on “Running Red Lights”
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.