The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Put the Batmobile back in the garage, Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been delayed again. After resuming filming just three days ago, production has been halted because, according to Deadline, a person on set has tested positive for coronavirus. Update: Vanity Fair reports that The Dark Knight himself, Robert Pattinson, is the one who tested positive.

Principal photography kicked off in January of this year in London. Then, like everything else, it underwent a great shock in March as the pandemic overran the globe. According to Reeves, they had only shot about 25% of the movie. After a five-and-a-half month hiatus, the Batgang got Battogether on Monday. Oh well, it was Batnice while it lasted.



In a statement, Warner Bros. said,

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

Warner Bros. did reveal the identity of the the person who tested positive due to privacy considerations. It’s not clear when filming can resume again, but the release date remains unchanged at October 1st, 2021. Within the comics cycle, The Batman covers some of the same ground as Batman Year Two. Last month, as part of DC Fandome, Reeves gave fans a preview of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in the Nirvana-soundtracked first trailer.

