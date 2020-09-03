Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

The Batman Halts Production After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Report

Production had just resumed on Monday

by
on September 03, 2020, 2:11pm
Batman Halts Production Coronavirus COVID-19 UK Filming Matt Reeves Pandemic Robert Pattinson
The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Put the Batmobile back in the garage, Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been delayed again. After resuming filming just three days ago, production has been halted because, according to Deadline, a person on set has tested positive for coronavirus. Update: Vanity Fair reports that The Dark Knight himself, Robert Pattinson, is the one who tested positive.

Principal photography kicked off in January of this year in London. Then, like everything else, it underwent a great shock in March as the pandemic overran the globe. According to Reeves, they had only shot about 25% of the movie. After a five-and-a-half month hiatus, the Batgang got Battogether on Monday. Oh well, it was Batnice while it lasted.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said,

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

Warner Bros. did reveal the identity of the the person who tested positive due to privacy considerations. It’s not clear when filming can resume again, but the release date remains unchanged at October 1st, 2021. Within the comics cycle, The Batman covers some of the same ground as Batman Year Two. Last month, as part of DC Fandome, Reeves gave fans a preview of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in the Nirvana-soundtracked first trailer.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Facebook Moves to Prevent Election Interference, Bans New Political Ads Beginning October 27th
Next Story
Thom Yorke Again Postpones US Solo Tour Due to the Pandemic
FX Fargo Season 4 Four Delayed postponed coronavirus
FX Postpones Fargo Season 4 After Production Delays Due to Coronavirus
the matrix 4 reboot production shut down coronavirus
Production on The Matrix 4 Shut Down Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Matt Reeves The Batman Batsuit Batmobile costume car
Production on The Batman Shut Down Due to Coronavirus
Fast and Furious 9 F9 fast saga delay 2021 release date coronavirus
Coronavirus Pumps the Brakes on Fast & Furious 9 Release
a quiet place part II delay coronavirus
A Quiet Place Part II Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments