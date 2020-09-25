Amazon Fast-Tracks The Boys Spinoff Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bad news for Billy Butcher: It looks like Vought International is upping its game, as Amazon has fast-tracked a spinoff series from The Boys.

The yet-untitled spinoff will be set in an American college exclusively for young supes. Vought, the corrupt mega-conglomerate behind the nation’s licensed superheroes, runs the school as a training ground for new caped “do-gooders.” As the students vie to land the best crusading contracts, they test their own “physical, sexual, and moral boundaries” — just like the elite members of The Seven. That means fans can expect all the insane R-rated exploits and satire of the original The Boys.



Variety reports that Amazon is eager to develop the new show following the huge success of The Boys’ Season 2 premiere. Airing weekly instead of dropping all at once like the previous season, The Boys debuted on September 4th, with new episodes running until October 9th. According to Amazon, the global launch of Season 2 was the most-watched of any of their original series to date. Reportedly, the audience from Season 1 has grown some 89%, easily justifying the early renewal for a third season and this new spinoff.

Craig Rosenberg, executive producer and writer on The Boys, will serve as the spin-off’s showrunner and executive producer, in addition to writing the pilot. Original series creator Eric Kripke will move to an EP role for the spinoff alongside fellow The Boys EP staff Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Mortiz, and Pauvn Shetty.

The Boys is based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Alongside the new season, Amazon launched an aftershow with host Aisha Tyler.

