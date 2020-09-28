The Craft Remake Heading to VOD This Halloween

The Craft (Columbia Pictures)

Hollywood’s hippest teenage witches will cast a spell on living rooms everywhere this Halloween. According to Amazon, Blumhouse is releasing Zoe Lister-Jones’ much-hyped re-imagining of The Craft on Video On-Demand come October 27th.

The film stars Zoey Luna, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Cailee Spaeny, following in the footsteps of Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Rachel True, and Robin Tunney from the 1996 original. Joining this coven are all-stars Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny.



Like the cult classic, this new re-imagining follows a high school outcast who befriends three other women who begin experimenting in witchcraft. Soon they learn their powers come with incorrigible costs and consequences.

The move to VOD is a surprising one as most had assumed Blumhouse was saving the film for theaters. It’s also strange given that we’ve seen no promotional stills, no teaser trailers, and not even a new logo to drum up hype.

Then again, the drop makes sense strategically for Blumhouse. Seeing how every other major horror title — from Halloween Kills to Candyman — has been postponed to 2021, the floor is wide open and the competition is slim.

Whatever the case, we’ll consider this more treat than trick.

