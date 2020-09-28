The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (The Criterion Channel)

If you couldn’t tell, Halloween is a big deal when it comes to streaming. Netflix, Hulu, Shudder, and AMC are all offering countless tricks and treats for the month of October. Joining them is The Criterion Channel, and they may be a cut above the rest.

As Bloody Disgusting reports, the prestigious channel is dialing things back to the ’70s for October 2020, dropping 29 vintage titles that prove horror looked better in bell bottoms and sequins. It’s a pristine lineup that would impress the likes of Joe Bob Briggs.



“In the 1970s, everything was wilder, weirder, and more far-out—and horror movies were no exception,” Criterion announced in a statement. “This tour through the 1970s nightmare realm is a veritable blood feast of perverse pleasures from a time when gore, grime, and sleaze found a permanent home in horror.”

No kidding. All the great Masters of Horror are represented: George A. Romero, Wes Craven, David Cronenberg, Robert Altman, Bob Clark, Tobe Hooper, Larry Cohen, Nicolas Roeg, Abel Ferrara, Robin Hardy, Philip Kaufman, and the list goes on.

All films will be available on the streaming service starting October 4th. Below, you can revisit Psychoanalysis discuss Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, one of the many iconic films available in this jaw-dropping collection.

The Criterion Channel ’70s Horror Lineup:

Trog, Freddie Francis, 1970

The Vampire Lovers, Roy Ward Baker, 1970

Daughters of Darkness, Harry Kümel, 1971

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, John D. Hancock, 1971

The Nightcomers, Michael Winner, 1971

Dracula A.D. 1972, Alan Gibson, 1972

Images, Robert Altman, 1972

Death Line, Gary Sherman, 1972

Season of the Witch, George A. Romero, 1972

The Crazies, George A. Romero, 1973

Don’t Look Now, Nicolas Roeg, 1973

Ganja & Hess, Bill Gunn, 1973

Sisters, Brian De Palma, 1973

Theater of Blood, Douglas Hickox, 1973

The Wicker Man, Robin Hardy, 1973

Black Christmas, Bob Clark, 1974

Deathdream, Bob Clark, 1974

It’s Alive, Larry Cohen, 1974

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Tobe Hooper, 1974

Shivers, David Cronenberg, 1975

The Tenant, Roman Polanski, 1976 (Arriving November 1st)

The Witch Who Came from the Sea, Matt Cimber, 1976

The Hills Have Eyes, Wes Craven, 1977

Rabid, David Cronenberg, 1977

Coma, Michael Crichton, 1978

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Philip Kaufman, 1978

Long Weekend, Colin Eggleston, 1978

The Brood, David Cronenberg, 1979

The Driller Killer, Abel Ferrara, 1979