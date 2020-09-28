If you couldn’t tell, Halloween is a big deal when it comes to streaming. Netflix, Hulu, Shudder, and AMC are all offering countless tricks and treats for the month of October. Joining them is The Criterion Channel, and they may be a cut above the rest.
As Bloody Disgusting reports, the prestigious channel is dialing things back to the ’70s for October 2020, dropping 29 vintage titles that prove horror looked better in bell bottoms and sequins. It’s a pristine lineup that would impress the likes of Joe Bob Briggs.
“In the 1970s, everything was wilder, weirder, and more far-out—and horror movies were no exception,” Criterion announced in a statement. “This tour through the 1970s nightmare realm is a veritable blood feast of perverse pleasures from a time when gore, grime, and sleaze found a permanent home in horror.”
No kidding. All the great Masters of Horror are represented: George A. Romero, Wes Craven, David Cronenberg, Robert Altman, Bob Clark, Tobe Hooper, Larry Cohen, Nicolas Roeg, Abel Ferrara, Robin Hardy, Philip Kaufman, and the list goes on.
All films will be available on the streaming service starting October 4th. Below, you can revisit Psychoanalysis discuss Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, one of the many iconic films available in this jaw-dropping collection.
The Criterion Channel ’70s Horror Lineup:
Trog, Freddie Francis, 1970
The Vampire Lovers, Roy Ward Baker, 1970
Daughters of Darkness, Harry Kümel, 1971
Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, John D. Hancock, 1971
The Nightcomers, Michael Winner, 1971
Dracula A.D. 1972, Alan Gibson, 1972
Images, Robert Altman, 1972
Death Line, Gary Sherman, 1972
Season of the Witch, George A. Romero, 1972
The Crazies, George A. Romero, 1973
Don’t Look Now, Nicolas Roeg, 1973
Ganja & Hess, Bill Gunn, 1973
Sisters, Brian De Palma, 1973
Theater of Blood, Douglas Hickox, 1973
The Wicker Man, Robin Hardy, 1973
Black Christmas, Bob Clark, 1974
Deathdream, Bob Clark, 1974
It’s Alive, Larry Cohen, 1974
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Tobe Hooper, 1974
Shivers, David Cronenberg, 1975
The Tenant, Roman Polanski, 1976 (Arriving November 1st)
The Witch Who Came from the Sea, Matt Cimber, 1976
The Hills Have Eyes, Wes Craven, 1977
Rabid, David Cronenberg, 1977
Coma, Michael Crichton, 1978
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Philip Kaufman, 1978
Long Weekend, Colin Eggleston, 1978
The Brood, David Cronenberg, 1979
The Driller Killer, Abel Ferrara, 1979