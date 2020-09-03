Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Francis Ford Coppola Announces New Version of The Godfather III

The director says it's "a more appropriate conclusion" to The Godfather trilogy

by
on September 03, 2020, 1:36pm
The Godfather: Part III
The Godfather: Part III

Francis Ford Coppola has announced a new version of The Godfather: Part III, which he promises to be a “more appropriate conclusion” to The Godfather trilogy.

The new cut is titled is Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, which is “an acknowledgement of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became The Godfather: Part III,” Coppola explains in a statement announcing the film’s release.

“For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.”

In addition to the new edit, Coppola and has production team have restored the film in 4K. After sifting through 300 cartons of negative film, his team was able to replace over 50 lower resolution opticals and repair scratches, stains, and other anomalies that could  not be addressed previously due to technology constraints. Enhancements were also made to the film’s original 5.1 audio mix.

The Godfather, Coda will screen in select theaters this December before receiving a physical home release.

Editors' Picks

Coppola previously restored The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II in 2008. More recently, he released a “final cut” version of Apocalypse Now and an “encore” edition of The Cotton Club.

As for new projects, Coppola revealed last year that he was planning to begin work on a new film called Megalopolis, which he described as a passion project 30 years in the making. The sprawling story centers around an architect’s drive to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
HBO’s Raised By Wolves Is Astounding Science Fiction: Review
Next Story
John Prine’s Records on Atlantic and Asylum Remastered for New Box Set
On the Rocks trailer
Sofia Coppola Shares Trailer for On the Rocks Starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones: Watch
NBCUniversal peacock streaming platform details price
Peacock Officially Launches: Full List of TV Shows and Movies, How to Sign Up, and Everything Else to Know
John Wick
John Wick Cast Reuniting For Live Watch-Along of First Film
Mike Patton Quarantine
Faith No More’s Mike Patton Shares Music and Movie Recommendations for Quarantine
Nina Simone, Johnny Cash, and Marvin Gaye
Montreux Jazz Festival Releases More Than 50 Full Sets from Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye: Watch
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments