We’ve Heard of Alien Vs. Predator, But The Horror Virgin Vs. Predator?

If it bleeds, we can listen...

by
on September 07, 2020, 10:09am
The Horror Virgin - Predator
We ain’t got time to Pod! Join The Horror Virgin while they try to exfiltrate from the jungle with the Predator picking us off one by one. Who will make it out alive? Know ones knows, but we’ve got to GET TO THE CHOPPER!!!!!!

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin to access the podcast’s full archive!

