Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

REC Is Must-See Found Footage Horror

The Horror Virgin is the latest resident to check into this total nightmare

by
on September 28, 2020, 9:12am
The Horror Virgin - REC
The Horror Virgin - REC

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Apartment available. 1 bed, 1 bath, tarped windows. Comes with attic access. Former owner is a Tim Curry impersonator. Join The Horror Virgin as they dive into this super scary found footage film.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin to access the podcast’s full archive!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

 

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Name First Child After River Phoenix
Next Story
All 25 James Bond Themes Collected on Limited Edition Vinyl Release