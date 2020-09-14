Menu
The Horror Virgin Heeds Richard Donner’s The Omen

It is the greatest mystery of all because no podcast will ever solve it

by
on September 14, 2020, 8:38am
Good morning. You are one day closer to the end of the world. You have been warned.

It’s time for Richard Donner’s The Omen. Join The Horror Virgin as they battle Satan, an evil governess, and a hell hound, all while trying to keep Mikey from beating up every five-year-old he sees. It’s all for you podcast.  IT’S ALL FOR YOU!!!

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

