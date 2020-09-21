Menu
The Return of the Living Dead Is Spooky, Midnight Fun

The Horror Virgin escapes the acid rain of Dan O'Bannon's campy classic

by
on September 21, 2020, 8:52am
The Horror Virgin - Return of the Living Dead

Help The Horror Virgin escape the Return of the Living Dead, all while trying to avoid the acid rain, Suicide’s anger issues, and Trash’s inability to keep clothes on her body. Will anyone make it out alive? Whatever you do don’t call the military.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

