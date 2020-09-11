The Losers' Club

The Losers dump out another big ol’ Bag of Bones right as summer turns to fall. Together, Losers Michael Roffman, Dan Caffrey, Jenn Adams, and Randall Colburn crack some skulls and answer your pressing questions.

You know, like what would an It movie look like had it been fast-tracked for a 1987 release? Why do people think Stephen King writes bad endings? What are the best King stingers? And what would a King-centric sitcom look like on ABC?

Gather around and find out!

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Read: The Creepshow Must Go On

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations