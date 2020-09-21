Menu
The Losers’ Club Cast of Stephen King’s It Miniseries to Reunite at Salem Horror Fest

The kids are returning to Derry all grown up and ready for Pennywise

by
on September 21, 2020, 5:00pm
The Losers' Club Reunion
The Losers' Club Reunion at Salem Horror Fest

Are you ready to answer the call and return to Derry, Maine? In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Stephen King’s IT miniseries, the original cast of kids are reuniting for an exciting panel at next month’s Salem Horror Fest.

Hosted by The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King Podcast and writer-director John Campopiano (Pennywise: The Story of IT), the original cast will discuss stories from the set, the legacy of the miniseries, and growing up with Stephen King.

Guests so far include Marlon Taylor, aka Mike Hanlon; Brandon Crane, aka Ben Hanscom; Ben Heller, aka Stanley Uris; Adam Faraizl, aka Eddie Kasprak; and Emily Perkins, aka Beverly Marsh. Tricks and treats to be expected.

The virtual edition of Salem Horror Fest begins on Friday, October 2nd and wraps up on the 11th. Weekend passes are currently available and give you digital access to this panel, in addition to countless activations, screenings, podcasts, and more.

 

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

In anticipation, you can revisit the show’s past interview with IT miniseries director Tommy Lee Wallace. The filmmaker discusses the evolution of television, the genius of Tim Curry, and the cultural reevaluation of Halloween III: Season of the Witch.

