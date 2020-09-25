Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Rose Madder Is Not Stephen King’s Worst Book

The Losers' Club are stranded at a bus station and meet a woman in trouble

by
on September 25, 2020, 12:37am
The Losers' Club - Rose Madder
The Losers' Club - Rose Madder

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

The spine cracks, the pages unfold, and the Losers are suddenly inside a world where paintings breathe and horned monsters bite down to the bone. At the center of it all is a woman on the verge of self-actualization, one she’ll achieve only after the huffing, puffing beast she left behind is gone for good.

Join Randall Colburn, Jenn Adams, McKenzie James, and returning guest Ana Marie Cox as they review 1995’s Rose Madder. Together, they discuss King’s piecemeal use of a Greek myth, whether the villains are too evil, the struggles of building a new life from scratch, and whether this is an unofficial Eclipse novel.

Stream and listen above.

 

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

Subscribe now to stay tuned for future episodes!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

— E-mail us tips. 

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

–Attend: The Losers’ Club Are Reuniting for Salem Horror Fest

— Read: The Creepshow Must Go On

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
ASAP Ferg Drops New Album Floor Seats II: Stream