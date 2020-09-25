Rose Madder Is Not Stephen King’s Worst Book

The Losers' Club - Rose Madder

The spine cracks, the pages unfold, and the Losers are suddenly inside a world where paintings breathe and horned monsters bite down to the bone. At the center of it all is a woman on the verge of self-actualization, one she’ll achieve only after the huffing, puffing beast she left behind is gone for good.

Join Randall Colburn, Jenn Adams, McKenzie James, and returning guest Ana Marie Cox as they review 1995’s Rose Madder. Together, they discuss King’s piecemeal use of a Greek myth, whether the villains are too evil, the struggles of building a new life from scratch, and whether this is an unofficial Eclipse novel.

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

