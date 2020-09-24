Menu
Join The Losers’ Club With These Limited Edition Shirts

You're always a winner when you're with the Losers

on September 24, 2020, 5:25pm
Smell the air, feel the chill, and listen to the trees, spooky season has arrived. The pumpkins are out, the candy is plentiful, and all kinds of ghouls are going bump in the night. What better way to celebrate than with The Losers’ Club?

In anticipation of October and Halloween, our Stephen King-themed podcasts is rolling out two limited edition T-shirts for Constant Listeners. Both feature original artwork that sports all kinds of horrors to be found within King’s Dominion. You’ll be in good company.

Our crew t-shirt is available in Charcoal and includes The Losers’ Club logo on the front with artwork in the back. Our baseball festival tee, however, features The Losers’ Club logo and artwork on the front with the Consequence emblem on the back.

Grab yours below, or by visiting Consequence Store, where you can find our full array of T-shirts and face masks. As part of our continued commitment to supporting independent musicians, a portion of proceeds from all of our merchandise is benefiting MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund. The remainder goes to directly supporting Consequence of Sound, an independently owned media company.

