Disney Plus Sets October 30th Premiere for The Mandalorian Season 2

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Mark your calendars: Disney Plus has set an October 30th premiere for season two of The Mandalorian.

One of our most anticipated TV series of fall 2020, the upcoming season will feature the addition of Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth; Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker turned spymaster for the Rebel Alliance; and the return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett. Robert Rodriguez is also said to be directing an episode.



In our review, Consequence of Sound described The Mandalorian season one as “the riskiest Star Wars expansion yet,” with writer Andrew Bloom specifically praising the series for offering “a new hope” for the franchise. “There’s care and purpose in every scene and sequence in the show’s first chapter,” Bloom wrote in an early review of the show. “That’s enough reason to hope that the next bounty will be as good as the one The Mandalorian corrals and captures so thrillingly in its first, momentous outing.”

