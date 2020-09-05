The Princess Bride Cast to Reunite for Virtual Table Read

The Princess Bride

After years of fans asking the cast of The Princess Bride to reunite, they can finally respond truthfully with, “As you wish.” Next weekend, the beloved actors will come together for a virtual table read to help raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The fundraiser, dubbed “A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion”, will be a one-night-only event featuring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, director Rob Reiner, and other “special guests.” There will also be a Q&A portion moderated by Patton Oswalt.



The Princess Bride table read will take place on September 13th at 6:00 p.m. CT. Viewers must RSVP via Act Blue in order to watch it. “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” the event description reads.

“I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans,” said Elwes in a statement. “He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence, and economic collapse that we are now experiencing. If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America.”

It’s not just fans who are excited for this long-awaited reunion livestream; it’s the actors themselves, too. “I’m hosting this! I am such a geek for this movie you should click and get tickets just to watch me annoy Cary Elwes with questions!” tweeted Oswalt. Elwes then promptly responded to promise “humiliations galore!”

This is just the latest in a string of exciting film and TV reunions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the casts of movies like Back to the Future, Lord of the Rings, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and even Ghostbusters got back together virtually for the first time in years, if not decades. We may have to keep safely distancing from one another for several more months, but at least that doesn’t mean we can’t be social while we do so.

