Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

The Replacements Unveil New Music Video for “Can’t Hardly Wait”: Watch

Based on 1987 footage previously used in videos for "The Ledge" and "Alex Chilton"

by
on September 18, 2020, 2:47pm
The Replacements Can't Hardly Wait Video new footage 1987 song stream watch
The Replacements in "Can't Hardly Wait" video

Next month, The Replacements will put out a deluxe box set of their seminal album Pleased to Meet MeTo drum up support, the combustible rockers have released a new music video for “Can’t Hardly Wait” that uses original 1987 footage.

This black-and-white imagery was originally intended for a video for “The Ledge”, but the band switched courses when MTV banned the song for objectionable content. Afterwards, they recycled the footage for “Alex Chilton”. Now, 33 years later, the same source material has found a new home in the visuals for “Can’t Hardly Wait”.

Of course, the viewing experience is a familiar one. All three videos open with the same image of Paul Westerberg eating a sandwich in a rocking chair, and while the timing varies slightly from song to song, they all follow the same general progression. But this vintage footage has been given a digital HD facelift, and the closeups especially have never looked so good. Press play on “Can’t Hardly Wait”, and revisit “The Ledge” and “Alex Chilton” below.

Editors' Picks

Pleased to Meet Me (Deluxe Edition) drops October 9th through Rhino Entertainment. Pre-orders are ongoing. Last year, the band released the excellent box set Dead Man’s Pop. If that’s not enough Minneapolis rock for you, just wait: writer/director Josh Boone is currently developing a biopic on The Replacements based on Bob Mehr’s bestseller Trouble Boys.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Ozzy Osbourne Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Blizzard of Ozz with Animated “Crazy Train” Video and More
Next Story
R.I.P. Winston Groom, Author of Forrest Gump Dies at 77
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.