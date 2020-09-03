Menu
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

"We are counting our blessings, but we are are good"

by
on September 02, 2020, 9:32pm
Dwayne Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife, and their two children have tested positive for the coronavirus. The blockbuster star confirmed the news in a candid video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday evening.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the emotional and challenging things that we’ve ever had to endure as a family — and for me personally too as well ,” Johnson explained, adding some levity: “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. I’ve gotten knocked about and got my ass kicked with some challenges…”

Johnson went on to stress the importance of protecting his family and says the whole experience has been a “kick in the gut.” The good news is that they’re reportedly on the mend. “But I’m happy to tell you guys that we, as a family, are good. We are on the other end of it. We’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious.”

Ever the positive one, Johnson went on to acknowledge their fortunate condition. “We’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier,” he admitted and shared how so many of their friends have lost family. “We are counting our blessings, but we are are good.”

Watch the full clip below.

Editor's Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

