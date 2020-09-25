The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Songs “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict” and “Wrath”: Stream

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins will drop their new double album CYR on November 27th via Sumerian Records. Already, we’ve heard the stellar title track and the even more prolific stunner “The Colour of Your Love”. Now, we have two new cuts off the album to absorb: “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict” and “Wrath”.

The laboriously titled “Confessions…” is a little too slick for this writer’s taste, and finds Corgan ramblin’ on to middling effect. Not gonna lie, it sounds like something culled from his post-Zeitgeist notebooks circa 2008. “Wrath”, however, finds steadier footing with a juicy beat straight outta The Church’s Starfish.



Stream both tracks below, but don’t go too far. The first two episodes of their new animated series In Ashes drop tomorrow September 25th at noon ET. As previously reported, the series spans five episodes and previews the new album.

Speaking of which, pre-orders for CYR are currently on going.

“Confessions of a Dopamine Addict”:

“Wrath”: