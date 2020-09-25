Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Songs “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict” and “Wrath”: Stream

The latest preview of the band's forthcoming double album CYR

by
on September 25, 2020, 12:00am
The Smashing Pumpkins Drop Two New Songs
The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins will drop their new double album CYR on November 27th via Sumerian Records. Already, we’ve heard the stellar title track and the even more prolific stunner “The Colour of Your Love”. Now, we have two new cuts off the album to absorb: “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict” and “Wrath”.

The laboriously titled “Confessions…” is a little too slick for this writer’s taste, and finds Corgan ramblin’ on to middling effect. Not gonna lie, it sounds like something culled from his post-Zeitgeist notebooks circa 2008. “Wrath”, however, finds steadier footing with a juicy beat straight outta The Church’s Starfish.

Stream both tracks below, but don’t go too far. The first two episodes of their new animated series In Ashes drop tomorrow September 25th at noon ET. As previously reported, the series spans five episodes and previews the new album.

Speaking of which, pre-orders for CYR are currently on going.

“Confessions of a Dopamine Addict”:

“Wrath”:

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
Sylvan Esso Break Down Their New Album Free Love Track by Track: Stream
Next Story
Sufjan Stevens Premieres New Album The Ascension: Stream