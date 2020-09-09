Menu
The Cranberries on the 25th Anniversary of No Need to Argue

Fergal Lawler and Noel Hogan also discuss the impact of seeing U2 as teens

by
on September 09, 2020, 7:41am
This Must Be the Gig - The Cranberries

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher 

This Must Be the Gig is joined by Fergal Lawler and Noel Hogan of The Cranberries.

Formed in Limerick, Ireland in 1989, the two were joined by Hogan’s brother Mike on bass and later vocalist Dolores O’Riordan. Over the course of eight albums and 20 years, the group wrote some of the most memorable sing-along anthems of the ’90s, from “Linger” to “Dreams” to “Zombie” to “Salvation”, becoming a worldwide phenomenon.

Tragically, the group’s most recent record, 2019’s In the End, turned out to be their last as O’Riordan sadly passed away prior to its completion. But now, Fergal and the Hogan brothers are honoring their late friend and continuing the strength of their legacy with an expanded 25th anniversary reissue of their second album, 1995’s No Need to Argue.

In today’s episode, host Lior Phillips speaks with Fergal and Noel about revisiting No Need to Argue 25 years later, the beloved song “Yesterday’s Gone” making the cut after only previously appearing on MTV Unplugged, seeing Irish heroes U2 as teens, the power of a good cover, and so much more.

Head here for more info on The Cranberries.

Head here to pre-order the reissue of No Need to Argue.

Head here for more information on this week’s featured organization, Milwaukee’s African American Roundtable.

This Must Be the Gig gives backstage access to passionate fans worldwide. Each week, host Lior Phillips talks to artists and industry personalities about their first concert, pre-show rituals, trends in the festival scene, and much, much more. After all, every fan has a gig that changed their life—and so does every musician.

