Thom Yorke Marries Italian Actress Dajana Roncione

The couple had been dating since 2017

by
on September 23, 2020, 11:54am
Thom Yorke and Dajan Roncione
Thom Yorke and Dajan Roncione, photo via Instagram

Congratulations are in order to Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and Italian actress Dajana Roncione, who got married this past weekend.

According to La Repubblica (via Pitchfork), the ceremony took place at an eighteenth century villa in Sicily on Saturday (Sept. 19th). 120 guests were in attendance — including the members of Radiohead — and proper safety protocols were taken to ensure “the safety, health, and happiness” of all.

Yorke was previously married to Dr. Rachel Owen, and together they had two children. The couple separated amicably in 2015. In December 2016, Owen passed away from cancer at the age of 48.

Yorke began dating Roncione in 2017. She’s since appeared in Radiohead’s video for “Lift” as well as in Yorke’s short film for ANIMA.

See Greg Williams’ photos from the couple’s wedding below.

 

