Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Joins Dancing with the Stars Season 29

Tiger King's Carole Baskin (Netflix)

If you thought Dancing with the Stars found the bottom of the barrel with Sean Spicer, just wait till you see a potential murderer take the stage. Yes, ABC’s hit celebrity reality competition show has booked Tiger King star Carole Baskin to join the Season 29 cast.

Baskin, who will take over the now-shuttered Tiger King zoo at the end of the month, will sashay on DWTS alongside rapper Nelly, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, and One Day at a Time star Justina Machado.



Other “famous” contestants for the new season include Monica Aldama, a head coach from Netflix’s Cheer; Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe; NFL tight end Vernon Davis; Skai Jackson, Disney Channel star and voice actress; actress Anne Heche; Nev Schulman, host of MTV’s Catfish; Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir; former NBA player Charles Oakley; Jeannie Mai, host of The Real; and Chrishell Stause of the real estate reality show Selling Sunset.

Clearly, Baskin is the headline-grabber here, as she became quite a controversial figure thanks to her Tiger King appearance. Heck, even OJ Simpson is pretty convinced she killed her husband. She also recently stated “no amount of money” would bring her back for a Tiger King Season 2 after the way she was depicted in Season 1, but apparently she hasn’t eschewed reality TV entirely.

Premiering September 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, the new season of Dancing with the Stars will mark Tyra Banks’ debut as the new host. In July, longtime host Tom Bergeron announced he’d been “informed” the show “will be continuing without me.” His co-host for the last six seasons, Erin Andrews, announced her own departure shortly after.

