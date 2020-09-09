Travis Scott’s McDonald’s-Themed Merch Includes a Chicken McNugget Body Pillow

Travis Scott's McDonald's chicken McNugget pillow

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s value meal may have left much to be desired, but the same cannot be said for the companion merch capsule.

Scott is offering 60 (!) different pieces of McDonald’s themed memorabilia, including custom t-shirts, hoodies, and hats. The real good stuff, however, can be found toward the bottom of the page; there’s two types of McDonald’s throw rugs, a vintage lunch box and lunch tray, a burger tie, and a Happy Meal-inspired clutch.



But the true star of the show is the 36″ body pillow made to look like a giant chicken McNugget.

The merch retails between $25 and $300 and begins shipping in four to six weeks. As for Scott’s McDonald’s value meal, that’s available at select locations from now through October 8th. The $5.79 menu item includes a quarter pounder with cheese and bacon, plus french fries, barbecue sauce, and a Sprite.

Watch a new commercial for Scott’s McDonald’s meal, and take a look at some of his McDonald’s merch below.

Travis Scott x McDonald’s lunch box Travis Scott x McDonald’s tie Travis Scott x McDonald’s Happy Meal clutch Travis Scott x McDonald’s cardboard cutout Travis Scott x McDonald’s t-shirt Travis Scott x McDonald’s hat Travis Scott’s McDonald’s chicken McNugget pillow