Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s-Themed Merch Includes a Chicken McNugget Body Pillow

Scott is offering 60 (!) different pieces of McDonald's themed memorabilia

by
on September 08, 2020, 11:53pm
Travis Scott's McDonald's chicken McNugget pillow
Travis Scott's McDonald's chicken McNugget pillow

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s value meal may have left much to be desired, but the same cannot be said for the companion merch capsule.

Scott is offering 60 (!) different pieces of McDonald’s themed memorabilia, including custom t-shirts, hoodies, and hats. The real good stuff, however, can be found toward the bottom of the page; there’s two types of McDonald’s throw rugs, a vintage lunch box and lunch tray, a burger tie, and a Happy Meal-inspired clutch.

But the true star of the show is the 36″ body pillow made to look like a giant chicken McNugget.

The merch retails between $25 and $300 and begins shipping in four to six weeks. As for Scott’s McDonald’s value meal, that’s available at select locations from now through October 8th. The $5.79 menu item includes a quarter pounder with cheese and bacon, plus french fries, barbecue sauce, and a Sprite.

Watch a new commercial for Scott’s McDonald’s meal, and take a look at some of his McDonald’s merch below.

Travis Scott x McDonald’s lunch box
Travis Scott x McDonald’s tie
Travis Scott x McDonald’s Happy Meal clutch
Travis Scott x McDonald’s cardboard cutout
Travis Scott x McDonald’s t-shirt
Travis Scott x McDonald’s hat
Travis Scott’s McDonald’s chicken McNugget pillow
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Academy Awards Reveal New Diversity Requirements for Best Picture Contenders
Cardi B WAP merch Megan Thee Stallion wapstore
Cardi B Announces Waterproof Line of “WAP” Merch
Travis Scott The Plan stream Tenet soundtrack new song music, photo by Philip Cosores
Travis Scott’s New Song “The Plan” Soundtracks Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet: Stream
Fyre Festival merch auction Fest
US Marshals Are Auctioning Off Old Fyre Fest Merch
Rosalia and Travis Scott
Rosalía and Travis Scott Reunite on New Single “TKN”: Stream
travis scott fortnite concert new song release stream video game details
Travis Scott’s Fortnite Concert: Start Time, How to Watch…Everything You Need to Know About Astronomical
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.