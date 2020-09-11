Ubisoft Announces Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Reissue

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game -- Complete Edition

Ten years after its initial release, Ubisoft has announced an updated version of the beloved sidescroller Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game. The new Complete Edition will arrive sometime during the 2020 holiday season.

Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, as well as the 2010 movie from Edgar Wright, this beat ’em up game follows Scott and his friends on a quest to defeat the League of Evil Exes. The Complete Edition includes the original game and all the accompanying downloadable content, which unlocks new playable characters (Knives Chau and Wallace Wells!), minigames, and PvP battles. Up to four players can join together locally or online, piloting the roles of Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Stephen Stills, Kim Pine, or the two DLC characters.



The game’s original animation was handled by Paul Robertson, while Mr. O’Malley himself worked on the in-game cutscenes and characters’ concept moves and specials. Best of all, the Complete Edition will bring back the original chiptune soundtrack by Anamanaguchi.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game — The Complete Edition will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia. Check out the game trailer below.

Earlier this summer, the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reunited for a 10th anniversary script read.