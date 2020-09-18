UK’s Socially Distanced Music Venue Shut Down Amidst Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Virgin Money Unity Arena, photo via Twitter

The UK’s new socially distanced music venue has been shut down amidst a spike in coronavirus cases within the country.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena opened in Newcastle earlier this summer, offering live music junkies the chance to see a concert live and in person in a safe setting. Specifically, the venue’s viewing area consisted of a series of enclosed platforms — each spaced six feet apart. Individuals or small groups could watch the concert standing or seated on these platforms, while concessions and bathrooms could be accessed through a one-way system.



All told, it was a pretty creative setup that safety accommodated up to 2,500 music fans who turned out to watch concerts put on by Two Door Cinema Club, Sam Fender, The Libertines, Maximo Park, and more.

Unfortunately, as the UK faces a new wave of COVID-19 cases, the Virgin Money Unity Arena has been forced to cancel its remaining shows. “We’re honoured to have been able to provide a little happiness and joy to thousands of music and comedy fans throughout the region and the UK in what has been such a tough 2020 for everyone,” event organizer Steve Davis said in a statement.

“We have complied with all government guidance to ensure the safety and enjoyment of our audience, artists and crew throughout,” he continued. “We’d like to thank all who attended these genuinely heart warming and uplifting events. For the last six weeks, Newcastle has been the leading light for the live music industry and for that, we should all be very proud.”

