Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Angel Olsen Covers George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” from Quarantine: Watch

"I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit," she said of her homemade IGTV rendition

by
on September 11, 2020, 11:20am
angel-olsen-beware-darkness-george-harrison-cover-video-stream
Angel Olsen covering George Harrison from home

The pressure to be productive while in quarantine continues to be very real, but Angel Olsen has made it look fairly effortless. In addition to rolling out a stellar new album, Whole New Mess, she’s spent the last few months sharing cover after cover. In March, she took on Roxy Music’s “More Than This”, followed by the Tori Amos original “Winter” in April. For her latest reworking, Olsen has tackled “Beware of Darkness” by George Harrison.

Originally appearing on The Beatles guitarist’s All Things Must Pass album, the 1970 track was described by Olsen as “pretty great.” Her rendition, uploaded directly to IGTV late Thursday night, is similarly impressive in its vulnerability and starkness.

“I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit,” Olsen wrote of her version, which was filmed in her dimly lit living room. There is a certain overwhelming heaviness to her performance — so much so that the folk songwriter had to pause for a moment just a few seconds into the song. But Olsen’s ability to live in, and oftentimes even embrace, that uncomfortable weight has always been one of the most captivating aspects of her music.

Editors' Picks

Watch her “Beware of Darkness” cover down below.

In our review of Whole New Mess, Consequence of Sound writer Laura Dzubay praised, “This is an album that makes you think about process. Olsen is reimagining old ideas here, but with an updated imagination, and the resulting music pulls into focus the idea that pieces of art are never stagnant, but instead dynamic manifestations of artistry captured at certain moments in time.” Purchase yourself a copy of the album here.

View this post on Instagram

The original is pretty great. I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit Words are good too: “Watch out now, take care Beware of falling swingers Dropping all around you The pain that often mingles In your fingertips Beware of darkness Watch out now, take care Beware of the thoughts that linger Winding up inside your head The hopelessness around you In the dead of night Beware of sadness It can hit you It can hurt you Make you sore and what is more That is not what you are here for Watch out now, take care Beware of soft shoe shufflers Dancing down the sidewalks As each unconscious sufferer Wanders aimlessly Beware of Maya Watch out now, take care Beware of greedy leaders They take you where you should not go While Weeping Atlas Cedars They just want to grow, grow and grow Beware of darkness”

A post shared by Angel Olsen (@angelolsenmusic) on

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Audrey Nuna Uncorks New Song “damn right”: Stream
Next Story
Amigo the Devil Premieres Bare-Bones Version of “Stronger Than Dead”: Stream
angel olsen whole new mess new album song stream
Angel Olsen Announces New Album Whole New Mess, Shares Title Track: Stream
angel olsen debut new songs still at home livestream video
Angel Olsen Debuts Two New Songs During “Still at Home” Benefit Livestream: Watch
Angel Olsen Johnny Jewel All Mirrors remix benefit livestream concert covid-19 coronavirus
Angel Olsen Shares Johnny Jewel Remix of “All Mirrors”, Announces Benefit Livestream: Stream
Angel Olsen Cover Tori Amos Winter Instagram
Angel Olsen Fulfills Her Destiny, Covers Tori Amos’ “Winter”: Watch
Angel Olsen Cover Roxy Music More Than This
Angel Olsen Covers Roxy Music’s “More Than This”: Watch
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.