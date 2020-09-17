Menu
Big Joanie Perform New Songs, Cover Solange on Third Man Records’ Public Access Series: Watch

British post-punk outfit has a new 7-inch out on Jack White's label

by
on September 17, 2020, 12:07pm
Last month, Big Joanie made their Third Man Records debut with a 7-inch featuring a cover of Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky”. In further collaboration with Jack White’s famed label, the feminist post-punk outfit has now performed a full live set for Third Man’s ongoing Public Access webcast series.

Filmed at Reel Rebel Studio in London, the set includes their aforementioned cover of Solange, as well as three previously unreleased original songs: “Cactus Tree”, “In My Arms”, and “Happier”. The British trio also dished out a number of tracks off its 2018 debut album Sistahs.

“We had so much fun performing live for Third Man Records,” Big Joanie commented in a statement. “It was our first time playing together for 5 months!” they added, though considering their precision and chemistry, I hardly doubt anyone would’ve known.

Watch the full video replay below, and then pick up their latest 7-inch here.

