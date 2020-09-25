Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Bon Iver Performs “22 (OVER S∞∞N)” on Colbert: Watch

To promote For Wisconsin, Vernon's newly launched "get-out-the-vote" initiative

by
on September 25, 2020, 3:42pm
watch-bon-iver-22-over-soon-colbert-video-for-wisconsin
Bon Iver on Colbert

Even with Bernie Sanders out of the presidential race, longtime supporter Justin Vernon is still very closely following the 2020 Election. In fact, earlier this week, the Bon Iver leader helped launch For Wisconsin, a “get-out-the-vote” initiative in his home state. “Free speech and freedom begin and end with voting,” read a statement. “If you don’t mark your ballot someone else will define your Wisconsin and your future.”

In support of this new campaign, Vernon delivered a #PlayAtHome performance for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert this afternoon. With his equipment set up in front of a large window, the indie rocker unfurled “22 (OVER S∞∞N)”, from his 2016 Bon Iver album 22, A Million. Throughout the appearance, Vernon’s face was covered by a message imploring Wisconsin natives to “REGISTER TO VOTE ONLINE OR BY MAIL BY WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 14 2020”. Viewers now have no excuse for not knowing the appropriate deadlines.

Watch the video replay down below, followed by Vernon’s For Wisconsin announcement.

Editors' Picks

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd, and contrary to what some idiot thinks, mail-in voting is completely legitimate. Whether that same idiot quietly accepts the election results is an entirely different issue.

In other related Vernon news, the singer-songwriter recently remixed Brittany Howard. Last month, Vernon also released a song called “AUATC” featuring Bruce Springsteen and Jenny Lewis.

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
Aminé Performs in Hot Air Balloon on Kimmel: Watch
Next Story
Patty Smyth on Her First New Album in 28 Years: “I Wanted to Talk About Some Real Shit”