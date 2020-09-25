Bon Iver Performs “22 (OVER S∞∞N)” on Colbert: Watch

Bon Iver on Colbert

Even with Bernie Sanders out of the presidential race, longtime supporter Justin Vernon is still very closely following the 2020 Election. In fact, earlier this week, the Bon Iver leader helped launch For Wisconsin, a “get-out-the-vote” initiative in his home state. “Free speech and freedom begin and end with voting,” read a statement. “If you don’t mark your ballot someone else will define your Wisconsin and your future.”

In support of this new campaign, Vernon delivered a #PlayAtHome performance for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert this afternoon. With his equipment set up in front of a large window, the indie rocker unfurled “22 (OVER S∞∞N)”, from his 2016 Bon Iver album 22, A Million. Throughout the appearance, Vernon’s face was covered by a message imploring Wisconsin natives to “REGISTER TO VOTE ONLINE OR BY MAIL BY WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 14 2020”. Viewers now have no excuse for not knowing the appropriate deadlines.



Watch the video replay down below, followed by Vernon’s For Wisconsin announcement.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd, and contrary to what some idiot thinks, mail-in voting is completely legitimate. Whether that same idiot quietly accepts the election results is an entirely different issue.

In other related Vernon news, the singer-songwriter recently remixed Brittany Howard. Last month, Vernon also released a song called “AUATC” featuring Bruce Springsteen and Jenny Lewis.

Today, a live performance of “22 (Over S∞∞n)” from 22, A Million will be premiered on @colbertlateshow #PlayAtHome series. We are very happy to share this very special performance #ForWisconsin. 3pm ET. Can't wait. Your vote matters.

Text VOTE to 56005@WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/2QFBXDcjAo — Bon Iver (@boniver) September 25, 2020