Bruce Hornsby and The Shins’ James Mercer Perform “My Resolve” on Colbert: Watch

Bruce Hornsby and James Mercer on Colbert

Last month brought the release of Bruce Hornsby’s new album Non-Secure Connection. In continued support, the acclaimed songwriter and pianist participated in a #PlayAtHome segment of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday alongside The Shins frontman James Mercer.

Together, Hornsby and Mercer performed their collaborative Non-Secure Connection single “My Resolve”. Although broadcasting from separate remote spaces, the pair showed resolve in building their on-air chemistry from afar — and largely succeeded. Hornsby charged away on his piano from a wood-paneled room, while Mercer’s distinct vocals effortlessly stayed in sync throughout every staccato note and ascending melody of the power pop cut. (Mercer’s matching plaid shirt and stylish hat almost stole the show, if we’re being honest.)



Watch the veteran musicians perform “My Resolve” down below.

Non-Secure Connection also boasted collaborative tracks with Jamila Woods, Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid, Rob Moose of yMusic, and the late Leon Russell. The new full-length follows 2019’s Absolute Zero; Hornsby also guested on Bon Iver’s i,i that same year.