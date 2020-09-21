Menu
Miley Cyrus Covers Blondie’s Heart of Glass” at iHeartRadio Festival: Watch

The pop star delivers a soaring and shimmering rendition

by
on September 21, 2020, 9:59am
Miley Cyrus performs at iHeartRadio Festival
Miley Cyrus performs at iHeartRadio Festival

Miley Cyrus closed out this weekend’s virtual iHeartRadio Festival by covering an iconic ’70s anthem.

Prior to performing three of her own original songs — “Midnight Sky”, “Who Owns My Heart”, and “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” — Cyrus pulled out the Blondie classic “Heart of Glass”. Lithe and elastic in her lacy black attire, the pop star swung and stretched her body all over the stage. Her jewelry shimmered in the spotlight, but her voice stole the show, soaring and sweet in all the right places. Watch down below.

Blondie leader Debbie Harry seems to have approved Cyrus’ rendition, as she’s been sharing video footage all over her Twitter feed.

In recent months, Cyrus has also covered Billie Eilish (“my future”), The Beatles (“Help!”), and Pink Floyd (“Wish You Were Here”). She’s quite proud of this evident range in musical taste, and it’s something that will factor into her upcoming album.

