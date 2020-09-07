Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Phoebe Bridgers Covers Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” in a Church: Watch

The BBC Radio 1 performance featured piano from rising R&B artist Arlo Parks

by
on September 07, 2020, 10:33am
phoebe-bridgers-fake-plastic-trees-cover-radiohead-arlo-parks-video
Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks cover Radiohead

In addition to releasing one of the year’s best albums so far, Phoebe Bridgers has spent the summer months covering a number of iconic artists. In June, she shared her official recording of John Prine’s “Summer’s End”, which she then followed up with a rendition of Gillian Welch’s “Everything is Free”, done in collaboration with Courtney Barnett. Now, Bridgers has taken on an alt-rock classic in “Fake Plastic Trees”.

The indie folk artist’s Radiohead cover came as part of the BBC Radio 1 program Phil Taggart’s Chillest Show. And chill it certainly was. Bridgers recorded her delicate version of The Bends original inside of a church with help from rising R&B star Arlo Parks, who provided icy piano accompaniment.

Bridgers previously covered “Fake Plastic Trees” live in concert in 2017, as Stereogum points out. However, music somehow hits just a little different when performed inside of such a sacred, spiritual place (an especially fitting one considering the songwriter’s attire). The acoustics don’t hurt either.

The same session also included a performance of Bridgers’ “Kyoto”. Watch both videos down below, and revisit her interview on Kyle Meredith With… from July.

Editors' Picks

By sheer coincidence, her friend and collaborator Hayley Williams just covered the same Bends single in August. The excellent Bridgers record Punisher is out now and worth repeated spins during your Labor Day BBQ.

In related news, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke was recently forced to further postpone his North American solo tour due to the pandemic. He did curate a few mixes for Sonos Radio though, as well as debuted a new song called “Plasticine Figures” back in May.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
We’ve Heard of Alien Vs. Predator, But The Horror Virgin Vs. Predator?
Next Story
Bilal Releases New Star-Studded Album VOYAGE-19: Stream
phoebe-bridgers-i-know-the-end-video
Phoebe Bridgers Conjures Spooky New Video For “I Know the End”: Watch
phoebe-bridgers-i-see-you-corden-video-performance-watch-car
Phoebe Bridgers Performs “I See You” on Corden from Inside Her Own Car: Watch
hayley williams covers phoebe bridgers smoke signals
Hayley Williams Covers Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals” from Quarantine: Watch
Phoebe Bridgers Covers Conor Oberst's Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch) Instagram Better Community Oblivion Center
Phoebe Bridgers Covers Conor Oberst’s “Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch)”: Watch
Ben Gibbard Covers Livestream Phoebe Bridgers John Lennon Bob Dylan Def Leppard Big Star Rilo Kiley
Ben Gibbard Covers Elliott Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, The Shins During Latest Livestream: Watch
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments