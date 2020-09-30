Phoebe Bridgers Performs “I Know the End” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers on Colbert

Despite being in lockdown the last eight months, Phoebe Bridgers has kept up a nearly nonstop schedule. The folk songwriter participated in a livestream tribute to Daniel Johnston, covered Radiohead with Arlo Parks, played on CBS This Morning, and filmed a very presidential Tiny Desk Concert — and that was all within the span of just three weeks.

Bridgers continued her prolific streak Tuesday evening by appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers. In support of Punisher, one of our favorite albums of 2020 so far, she delivered a remote performance of “I Know the End”. Whereas past late-night performances have seen Bridgers sing from her car, her bathroom, and a basement repurposed as a karaoke lounge, this time she opted for the stark yet powerful setting of an empty music venue.



Filmed in a theater in Covina, California, Bridgers began her performance backstage, roaming the hallways before ultimately making her way front of house to find rows of empty seats. It was equal parts beautiful and haunting, and a profound reminder of how our country’s bungling of the pandemic have robbed us of live music. Watch the video below.

