Rex Orange County Performs Piano Version of “Always” on Colbert: Watch

The neo-soul artist is readying a new EP and documentary for release this week

by
on September 29, 2020, 10:10am
rex-orange-county-colbert-always-video
Rex Orange County on Colbert

Believe it or not, but it’s been nearly a year since Rex Orange County released his third studio album, Pony. The English artist is still out supporting the LP, however, as he turned in a performance of “Always” on Monday’s the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

For his #PlayAtHome performance, Rex took the quiet Pony track to new levels of intimacy. The neo-soul singer stripped “Always” of most of its accoutrements, relying only on his soulful vocals and the heartwarming keys of a grand piano. Watch the video replay below.

For more of Pony, revisit his past musical appearances on The Tonight Show and Ellen. While we could certainly keep happily spinning that album for another 12 months, Rex has new material on the way. Tomorrow, September 30th, he’s set to release both his Live at Radio City Music Hall EP and a documentary titled Funny How Things Go From One Thing to Another. He also recently reissued his debut album, Bcos U Will Never B Free, on vinyl.

