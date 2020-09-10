Sylvan Esso's "Frequency" video

On September 25th, electropop duo Sylvan Esso will let loose their third studio album, Free Love. The follow-up to 2017’s What Now is being teased today with a new single dubbed “Frequency”, as well as its video directed by friend and fellow musician Moses Sumney.

Here, Amelia Meath’s vocals roll gingerly over the track’s glitchy blips and beeps, rising and falling like a frequency wave. She sings about being irresistibly drawn to someone’s energy field, to the point that she’d like to be a part of it, too.



This abstract idea is visualized pretty literally in Sumney’s corresponding clip. In it, a soaked Meath is seen dancing alone outside on a suburban lawn. Slowly but surely, though, more and more people — a delivery person, golfer, neighbor, etc. — are pulled into her orbit and join her in her choreographed moves. Watch below.

In a statement, Syvlan Esso said they “had a fantastic and rewarding time collaborating with our friend and fellow North Carolinian, Moses Sumney, on building a visual world for Frequency.” The two-piece added, “He had such a beautiful vision for the project, one that ran parallel to the song’s initial source in a way that showed us new spaces it could inhabit. It’s a beautiful exploration of being together and apart at the same time – we feel it rings clearly in this moment.”

One of the most anticipated records of the year, Free Love was previously previewed with “Rooftop Dancing” and “What If”. Sylvan Esso recently performed a different single, “Ferris Wheel”, from the back of a pickup truck on Samantha Bee.

As for Sumney, he released the stellar album græ this past May. He also shared a truly innovative cover of Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” last month.