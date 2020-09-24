Yusuf / Cat Stevens Performs 1970 Hit “Wild World” on Colbert: Watch

Yusuf / Cat Stevens on Colbert

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Tea for the Tillerman, Yusuf / Cat Stevens released a new version of the seminal album last week. The effort, simply titled Tea for the Tillerman², features straightforward re-recordings, as well as completely reimagined renditions for 2020.

To support that project, the veteran singer-songwriter performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday evening. He dusted off “Wild World”, one of the countless standout Tillerman singles that made it onto the charts worldwide in 1970.



In addition to taking us back a few decades, Yusuf / Cat Stevens set up his performance space to look like an open mic-type coffee shop — a place most of us in quarantine haven’t experienced in quite a long time. The nostalgia works in layers here, guys.

Watch the video replay down below.