Weezer and Fall Out Boy Square Off in Celebrity Family Feud: Watch

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Last night, viewers who tuned-in early to The Emmys were treated to a pop-rock showdown of epic proportions, as Weezer squared off against Fall Out Boy in the latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Fans of the awkward humor in Succession or Schitt’s Creek must have been gratified to see Family Feud‘s opening hug. FOB’s Pete Wentz held out his arms to Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, and Cuomo took two steps backwards as if expecting an attack. Once the strained embrace concluded, Wentz said, “I think that’s the first time we’ve ever hugged.”



“Maybe the last time,” Cuomo replied.

Both bands are currently quartets, and since the Family Feud format requires a five-on-five, both were rounded out by ringers. Weezer brought on engineer, producer, and ghostwriter Suzy Shinn, who funnily enough has spent as much time in the studio with Fall Out Boy as she has with Weezer, and who is actually best known for her many collaborations with Panic! at the Disco. As for FOB, they didn’t bother finding another musician, and instead filled out their family with funny person Seth Green. The first survey question concerned strippers in hell, and the responses left everyone hot and bothered. Check out a video clip below.

Despite appearances, Wentz and Cuomo do actually like each other, and had planned to hit the road this year with Green Day on the “Hella Mega Tour”. That excursion has been postponed due to the coronavirus, and will now start in 2021.

This is but one of many long-running cultural institutions that Weezer participated in over the summer. First, they made a guest appearance on The Simpsons, and then they contributed “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”to Bill & Ted Face the Music.