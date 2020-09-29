Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Westside Gunn Details New Album Who Made the Sunshine

Major label debut features Slick Rick, Busta Rhymes, and all the Griselda regulars

by
on September 29, 2020, 6:35pm
Westside Gunn who made the sunshine new album LP record Shady Records Griselda
Westside Gunn, photo by Setor Tsikudo

Griselda mastermind Westside Gunn has provided details for his next album, Who Made the Sunshine. His major-label debut arrives this Friday, October 2nd through Shady Records.

Westside is surely one of the few people on this blessed Earth who can call 2020 his best year yet. April’s Pray for Paris was an early contender for rap album of the year, and he followed that up in July with the solid, though occasionally uneven mixtape FLYGOD Is An Awesome God II. Even beyond that, his labelmate and real-life brother Conway the Machine put out the excellent Griselda effort From King to a Godwhile recent signee Armani Caesar made waves with her new tape The Liz. Now Mr. Gunn is ready to put a bow on 2020 with his debut on Shady Records.

Who Made the Sunshine clocks in at 11 tracks, with seven of them produced by Daringer and Beat Butcha. Additional beats come from The Alchemist, Conductor Williams, and Just Blaze. The absolutely bonkers guest list includes Conway, Armani Caesar, Benny the Butcher, Boldy James, Jadakiss, Black Thought, Flee Lord, Busta Rhymes, and not one, but two appearances by Slick Rick. Feast your eyes on the tracklist below.

Editors' Picks

Who Made the Sunshine Artwork:

Westside Gunn Details New Album Who Made the Sunshine

Who Made the Sunshine Tracklist:
01. Sunshine Intro (feat. A.A. Rashid)
02. The Butcher and the Blade (feat. Benny The Butcher and Conway the Machine)
03. Ishkabibble’s (feat. Black Thought)
04. All Praises (feat. Boldy James and Jadakiss)
05. Big Basha’s
06. Liz Loves Luger (feat. Armani Caesar)
07. Ocean Prime (feat. Slick Rick and Busta Rhymes)
08. Lessie (featt. Keisha Plum)
09. Frank Murphy (feat. Stove God Cooks, Flee Lord, Estee Nack, ElCamino and Smoke DZA)
10. Goodnight (feat. Slick Rick)
11. 98 Sabers  (feat. Armani Caesar, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher)

This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Previous Story
Zendaya to Star as Ronnie Spector in New Biopic
Next Story
Jack Black to Lead Livestream Table Read of 1999 Pilot Heat Vision and Jack