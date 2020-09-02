Wilco Announce Summerteeth Deluxe Reissue

Wilco in the late '90s, photo by Marina Chavez

Last year, Wilco celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Summerteeth. Now, the band has announced a new deluxe reissue bursting with additional demos, outtakes, and live recordings.

The five-disc set includes the original album, remastered in 2020 by Bob Ludwig, as well as previously unreleased demos of tracks like “Tried and True”, “I’m Always in Love”, and “She’s a Jar”. There are also countless alternate versions and outtakes of “My Darling”, “Every Little Thing”, and “Viking Dan”, among others. As an additional bonus, the reissue features a 1999 concert recording from Colorado’s Boulder Theatre.



For fans looking to splurge a bit more, the limited edition deluxe vinyl reissue boasts an extra LP containing audio from an in-store performance at Tower Records held just two days before Summerteeth dropped in March 1999. That 10-song live set includes “We’re Just Friends”, “How to Fight Loneliness”, and “Can’t Stand It”.

All versions of the Summerteeth reissue are out November 6th and come with a slightly reimagined iteration of the iconic artwork, alongside new interviews with original band members Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and John Stirratt and liner notes from MOJO editor John Mulvey.

As a preview, check out a different “Slow Rhodes” version of “Summer Teeth” below, followed by photos of the reissue and the full tracklist. Pre-orders can be found here.

Later this year, frontman Tweedy will release a new book called How to Write One Song. Wilco’s last proper album came with Ode to Joy from 2019.

Summerteeth Reissue Tracklist:

4-CD Track Listing:

Disc One: Original Album

01. Can’t Stand It

02. She’s A Jar

03. A Shot In The Arm

04. We’re Just Friends

05. I’m Always In Love

06. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)

07. Pieholden Suite

08. How To Fight Loneliness

09. Via Chicago

10. ELT

11. My Darling

12. When You Wake Up Feeling Old

13. Summer Teeth

14. In A Future Age

15. 23 Seconds Of Silence

16. Candyfloss

17. A Shot In The Arm (Remix)

Disc Two: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *

01. Tried And True (Demo)

02. I’m Always In Love (Demo)

03. All I Need (Demo)

04. I’ll Sing It (Demo)

05. Two Guitars – Instrumental (Demo)

06. Candyfloss (Demo)

07. In A Future Age (Demo)

08. No Hurry (Demo)

09. “She’s A Jar (Demo)

10. Can’t Locator It (Guitar Riff Demo)

11. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again) (Demo)

12. Summer Teeth (Slow Rhodes Version)

13. Pieholden Suite (Alternate)

14. I’m Always In Love (Early Run Through)

15. My Darling (Alternate)

16. Tried And True (Alternate)

17. She’s A Jar (Alternate)

18. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)”

19. Candyfloss (Intro)

20. Every Little Thing (Alternate)

21. Viking Dan (Outtake)

22. We’re Just Friends/Yee Haw (10/29/99 Minneapolis Soundcheck)

23. Summer Teeth (Alternate)

24. In A Future Age (Take 3)

Disc Three: Live At The Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO (11/1/99) *

01. Via Chicago

02. Candyfloss

03. Summer Teeth

04. I’m Always In Love

05. I Must Be High

06. “How To Fight Loneliness

07. Hotel Arizona

08. Red-Eyed And Blue

09. I Got You (At The End Of The Century)

10. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)

11. She’s A Jar

12. A Shot In The Arm

13. We’re Just Friends

14. Misunderstood

Disc Four: Live At The Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO (11/1/99) *

01. Hesitating Beauty

02. Christ For President

03. Passenger Side

04. Can’t Stand It

05. Forget The Flowers

06. New Madrid

07. California Stars

08. Kingpin

09. Casino Queen

10. Outta Mind (Outta Sight)

11. Hoodoo Voodoo

12. Monday

5-LP Track Listing

LP One: Original Album

Side One

01. Can’t Stand It

02. She’s A Jar

03. A Shot In The Arm

04. We’re Just Friends

Side Two

01. I’m Always In Love

02. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)

03. Pieholden Suite

04. How To Fight Loneliness

LP Two: Original Album

Side One

01. Via Chicago

02. ELT

03. My Darling

04. When You Wake Up Feeling Old

Side Two

01. Summer Teeth

02. In A Future Age

03. 23 Seconds Of Silence

04. Candyfloss

05. A Shot In The Arm (Remix)

LP Three: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *

Side One

01. Tried And True (Demo)

02. I’m Always In Love (Demo)

03. All I Need (Demo)

04. I’ll Sing It (Demo)

05. Two Guitars – Instrumental (Demo)

06. Candyfloss (Demo)

07. In A Future Age (Demo)

Side Two

01. No Hurry (Demo)

02. She’s A Jar (Demo)

03. Can’t Locator It (Guitar Riff Demo)

04. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again) (Demo)

05. Summer Teeth (Slow Rhodes Version)

06. Pieholden Suite (Alternate)

LP Four: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *

Side One

01. I’m Always In Love (Early Run Through)

02. My Darling (Alternate)

03. Tried And True (Alternate)

04. She’s A Jar (Alternate)

05. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)

06. Candyfloss (Intro)

Side Two

01. Every Little Thing (Alternate)

02. Viking Dan (Outtake)

03. We’re Just Friends/Yee Haw (10/29/99 Minneapolis Soundcheck)

04. Summer Teeth (Alternate)

05. In A Future Age (Take 3)

LP Five: An Unmitigated Disaster: Tower Records/WXRT (3/11/99) *

Side One

01. Intro

02. I’m Always In Love

03. Via Chicago

04. How To Fight Loneliness

05. She’s A Jar

Side Two

01. We’re Just Friends

02. Can’t Stand It

03. I Got You (At The End Of The Century)

04. Forget The Flowers

05. California Stars

* previously unreleased