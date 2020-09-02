Wilco Announce Summerteeth Deluxe Reissue

Last year, Wilco celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Summerteeth. Now, the band has announced a new deluxe reissue bursting with additional demos, outtakes, and live recordings.
The five-disc set includes the original album, remastered in 2020 by Bob Ludwig, as well as previously unreleased demos of tracks like “Tried and True”, “I’m Always in Love”, and “She’s a Jar”. There are also countless alternate versions and outtakes of “My Darling”, “Every Little Thing”, and “Viking Dan”, among others. As an additional bonus, the reissue features a 1999 concert recording from Colorado’s Boulder Theatre.
For fans looking to splurge a bit more, the limited edition deluxe vinyl reissue boasts an extra LP containing audio from an in-store performance at Tower Records held just two days before Summerteeth dropped in March 1999. That 10-song live set includes “We’re Just Friends”, “How to Fight Loneliness”, and “Can’t Stand It”.
All versions of the Summerteeth reissue are out November 6th and come with a slightly reimagined iteration of the iconic artwork, alongside new interviews with original band members Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and John Stirratt and liner notes from MOJO editor John Mulvey.
As a preview, check out a different “Slow Rhodes” version of “Summer Teeth” below, followed by photos of the reissue and the full tracklist. Pre-orders can be found here.
Later this year, frontman Tweedy will release a new book called How to Write One Song. Wilco’s last proper album came with Ode to Joy from 2019.
Summerteeth Reissue Tracklist:
4-CD Track Listing:
Disc One: Original Album
Disc Two: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *
Disc Three: Live At The Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO (11/1/99) *
Disc Four: Live At The Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO (11/1/99) *
5-LP Track Listing
LP One: Original Album
Side One
LP Two: Original Album
LP Three: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *
Side One
LP Four: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *
Side One
LP Five: An Unmitigated Disaster: Tower Records/WXRT (3/11/99) *
Side One
* previously unreleased