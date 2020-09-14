Will Smith Lists Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion on Airbnb

Now this is a story all about how you could end up staying in a nostalgia dream pad. Will Smith has listed the Los Angeles mansion used for exterior shots of his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air home for rental on Airbnb.

The chance to sit on Big Willie’s throne comes as the classic sitcom celebrates its 30th anniversary — and a night’s stay will only cost you $30. That will get you a private wing of the mansion, what would have been Will’s section had the Fresh Prince actually been filmed inside.



While the rest of the home will be empty, you’ll have access to a king-size bedroom, a full bathroom, the pool area, an outdoor lounge space, and a dining room. Guests will be able to play basketball in the bedroom (“you read that right — IN the bedroom,” Smith confirms on the listing), spin DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince vinyl; and raid Will’s closet for the flyest ’90s throwback attire and Bel-Air Academy threads.

Notice the kitchen isn’t included, but don’t worry: “All meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course,” promises the listing. Check out some images below.

DJ Jazzy Jeff himself will virtually welcome guests during their stay. A mansion concierge will also tour the house, which Smith assures will have been cleaned “prior to your arrival in accordance with Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol, which is informed by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

“Some may say I’ve done it all, but I’ve never opened the doors to a wing of the iconic mansion that helped launch my career,” Smith wrote in the listing. “It holds a lot of special memories for me and my friends, and I hope you’ll leave with memories (and a dope handshake!) to last you well beyond your stay.”

There are, of course, a few catches. Airbnb bookers will need to prove they’re Los Angeles residents and that all visitors during the stay currently live in the same household to reduce the COVID-19 risk (via TMZ). There are also only five available one-night stays up for booking: October 2nd, 5th, 8th, 11th, and 14th. Although the Airbnb listing is currently live, it’s not accepting reservations until September 29th.

What’s more, the rental website has agreed to make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia in exchange for hosting the listing.

The chance to be chillin’ out maxin’ relaxin’ all cool in the Fresh Prince’s pad comes as the show’s nostalgia is at an all-time high. Smith recently announced a dramatic reimagining of the series based on Kansas City filmmaker Morgan Cooper’s Bel-Air spoof trailer was picked up for two seasons at Peacock. Meanwhile, the original Fresh Prince cast is getting together for an unscripted reunion special set to air on HBO Max this Thanksgiving.