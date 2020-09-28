Menu
Women’s Public Strain to Receive 10th Anniversary Reissue, Rarities EP

Hear the previously unreleased song "Everyone is So in Love with You"

by
on September 28, 2020, 11:20am
women-10th-anniversary-public-strain-band-rarities
Women, photo via Bandcamp

In 2010, Canadian post-punk outfit Women released their sophomore album, Public Strain. Now, in honor of that record’s 10th anniversary, Jagjaguwar and Flemish Eye have announced a special reissue. Additionally, they’ve announced a compilation of rare songs and B-sides.

The forthcoming anniversary reissue is set to be pressed on limited-edition clear vinyl. It will contain all 11 original songs found on the Polaris Prize-nominated Public Strain, including acclaimed singles “Eyesore” and “Heat Distraction”.

As for the accompanying Rarities 2007-2010, this collection consists of five “hard-to-find” or previously unreleased tracks. One of those, titled “Everyone is So in Love with You”, has been shared as an early preview and can be streamed down below.

Rarities 2007-2010 EP will be released digitally on October 2nd, with a physical release on 12-inch vinyl to follow on January 22nd (pre-orders are now ongoing). The reissue of Public Strain is expected to ship in November.

Public Strain would become Women’s final album together. Following guitarist Carl Reimer’s sudden death in 2012, the rest of the band’s members went on to launch their own separate side projects, such as Preoccupations (formerly known as Viet Cong).

women band 10th anniversary reissue rarities Womens Public Strain to Receive 10th Anniversary Reissue, Rarities EP

Rarities 2007-2010 Artwork:

women band rarities artwork cover Womens Public Strain to Receive 10th Anniversary Reissue, Rarities EP

Rarities 2007-2010 Tracklist:
01. Everyone is So in Love with You
02. Bullfight
03. Service Animal
04. Grey Skies
05. Group Transport Hall (Alternate Version)

