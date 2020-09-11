Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Until Christmas

The long-awaited superhero film has been pushed back again due to the pandemic

by
on September 11, 2020, 1:51pm
Wonder Woman 1984 delayed 2021 release date stream sequel, photo via Warner Bros.
Wonder Woman 1984, photo via Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 is changing its release date… again. The Patty Jenkins-directed sequel has been delayed until Christmas, reports Deadline, primarily due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Wonder Woman sequel was originally scheduled to hit theaters in 2019 on December 13th, but the studio then decided to push it to Memorial Day Weekend in 2020. Once COVID-19 spread to the US, they realized it should be delayed once more to this October. And now, at long last, it appears things are coming full circle — seemingly for good — for Gal Gadot and company.

“Patty Jenkins is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement today.

“First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie,” added Jenkins. “Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

Editors' Picks

With a hype-worthy trailer and some flashy Golden Eagle armorWonder Woman 1984 should have the buzz it needs to succeed during a Christmas box office. However, there’s another big film coming the week right before that: Dune, which essentially broke the internet with its own fantastical trailer soundtracked by Hans Zimmer doing Pink Floyd the other day. Is Warner Bros. shooting itself in the foot by releasing both massive blockbusters side-by-side? Or is it part of a greater ploy that will work in their favor? Place your bets now.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
New Jimi Hendrix Documentary Explores Infamous Rainbow Bridge Film and 1970 Concert in Maui
Keanu Reeves in The Matrix
The Matrix 4 Delayed Until 2022
Christopher Nolan's Tenet
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Gets Delayed Two Weeks
superman henry cavill more dc extended universe movies
Henry Cavill in Talks to Return as Superman in DC Extended Universe Films: Report
Robert Pattinson and The Sopranos prequel movie film The Batman release date
The Batman, Sopranos Prequel Film Newark Get New Release Dates
Wonder Woman 1984 in the heights scoob delayed warner bros
Wonder Woman 1984, In the Heights Release Dates Delayed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.