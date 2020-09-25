Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Yara Shahidi Cast as Tinkerbell in Live-Action Peter Pan & Wendy

She joins a cast that includes Jude Law as Captain Hook

by
on September 25, 2020, 6:13pm
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

Clap if you believe in fairies: Yara Shahidi has been cast as Tinkerbell in the new live-action Disney remake Peter Pan & Wendy

Shahidi is best-known for playing Zoey Johnson on Black-ish and its spinoff, Grown-ish. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, she joins a cast that includes Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony as Peter, and Ever Anderson as Wendy.

The film is co-written and directed by David Lowery, who earned Disney’s trust for his work on Pete’s DragonIt’s said to be based on the 1953 animated film, which is itself adapted from J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play.

The House of Mouse is hoping Peter Pan & Wendy continues it’s recent run of live-action remakes. Last year, Aladdin and The Lion King proved that nostalgia is more influential than reviews (duh) — both flicks earned more than $1 billion.

Editors' Picks

This isn’t the first time Shahidi has worked outside of sitcoms. Just last year, she starred in the Y.A. adaptation The Sun Is Also a Star, and in March she appeared in a promotional video for Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s new company pgLang.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
Aldis Hodge Joins DC’s Black Adam Movie as Hawkman