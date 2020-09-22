Yo La Tengo Are “Bleeding” Their Hearts Out on New Single: Stream

Yo La Tengo, photo by Noah Kalina

Yo La Tengo are preparing to release their second EP of this year, Sleepless Night, on October 9th via Matador. It’s primarily a covers record featuring their own spin on the likes of Bob Dylan, Ronnie Lane, and others. But sandwiched in between those is “Bleeding”, a brand new original by Yo La Tengo that they’ve just shared today.

“Bleeding” is a gentle, echo-laden number written by Yo La Tengo and recorded by the band’s own James McNew in Hoboken, New Jersey. While Ira Kaplan whisper-sings about walking away from drama and simple, electric guitar loops circle in the distance, a muddy reverb pattern ripples in the forefront like water. It’s a pretty number that’s perfectly low-key, especially if you’re looking for a track to lower your stress levels. Stream it below.



In total, the Sleepless Night EP is comprised of six songs. This is the second single Yo La Tengo have shared so far, following their cover of The Byrds’ track “Wasn’t Born to Follow”. Pre-orders for the EP are still ongoing.

Earlier this year, Yo La Tengo released a new instrumental EP called We Have Amnesia Sometimes and reissued their beloved 1995 album Electr-O-Pura on vinyl. They also decided to join Bandcamp, which may make it a little easier for fans to track down the dozens of records Yo La Tengo have released over the years. Then again, it may take them quite a while to upload them all one by one.