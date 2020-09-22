Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Yo La Tengo Are “Bleeding” Their Hearts Out on New Single: Stream

The lone original track from their upcoming covers EP titled Sleepless Night

by
on September 22, 2020, 10:00am
Yo La Tengo Bleeding stream new song music single, photo by Noah Kalina
Yo La Tengo, photo by Noah Kalina

Yo La Tengo are preparing to release their second EP of this year, Sleepless Night, on October 9th via Matador. It’s primarily a covers record featuring their own spin on the likes of Bob Dylan, Ronnie Lane, and others. But sandwiched in between those is “Bleeding”, a brand new original by Yo La Tengo that they’ve just shared today.

“Bleeding” is a gentle, echo-laden number written by Yo La Tengo and recorded by the band’s own James McNew in Hoboken, New Jersey. While Ira Kaplan whisper-sings about walking away from drama and simple, electric guitar loops circle in the distance, a muddy reverb pattern ripples in the forefront like water. It’s a pretty number that’s perfectly low-key, especially if you’re looking for a track to lower your stress levels. Stream it below.

In total, the Sleepless Night EP is comprised of six songs. This is the second single Yo La Tengo have shared so far, following their cover of The Byrds’ track “Wasn’t Born to Follow”. Pre-orders for the EP are still ongoing.

Editors' Picks

Earlier this year, Yo La Tengo released a new instrumental EP called We Have Amnesia Sometimes and reissued their beloved 1995 album Electr-O-Pura on vinyl. They also decided to join Bandcamp, which may make it a little easier for fans to track down the dozens of records Yo La Tengo have released over the years. Then again, it may take them quite a while to upload them all one by one.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Fleet Foxes Surprise Release New Album Shore: Stream
Next Story
BTS Set to Take Over The Tonight Show for an Entire Week
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.