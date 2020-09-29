YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested on Felony Gun and Drugs Charges

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is facing felony drugs and weapons charges after being arrested in Baton Rouge on Monday night, according to WAFB 9.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was taken into custody alongside 15 other people. Gaulden was reportedly charged with possession of a Schedule I drug and intent to distribute Schedule II and IV drugs, as well as with illegal possession of a firearm.



Alleged video of the arrest was posted to YouTube, as you can see below.

Gaulden was previously arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident in 2016. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and was sentenced to a 10-year suspended prison sentence and three years active probation.

In February 2019, Gaulden was arrested in Atlanta after allegedly instigating an altercation with a hotel housekeeper. A few months later, prior to his set at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami, his entourage was involved in a shooting that left one person dead (Gaulden claimed self-defense). Because of these incidents, Gaulden was temporarily placed under house arrest. A judge vacated the remainder of his probation last December after concluding he had completed all of the court’s conditions to date.

Earlier this month, YoungBoy Never Broke Again released his latest album, TOP.