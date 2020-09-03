Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Gets a Prequel Film and Anime Series

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe"

by
on September 03, 2020, 11:07am
Zack Snyder Army of the Dead Prequel Anime Netflix
Dawn of the Dead (Universal Pictures)

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead has grown from a lone Netflix movie to a shambling horde of a franchise. Via Varietythe director and the streamer have now announced a new prequel film and anime series.

Snyder actually began his career by directing 2004’s Dawn of the Dead, which had a script from another soon-to-be blockbuster director, James Gunn. But this isn’t a return to Romero; Army of the Dead is Snyder’s own creation. It’s about a zombie outbreak that hits Las Vegas at the same time a ragtag group of mercenaries are pulling off [removes glasses] the greatest heist in history.

In a statement, Snyder spoke about working with Netflix.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation. It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do.”

Editors' Picks

The prequel and the anime are untitled and currently in development, while the film Army of the Dead will overrun Netflix in 2021. It stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer, Omari Hardwick, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Garret Dillahunt, Samantha Win, and Tig Notaro. Snyder himself is executive producing along with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

This marks his return to filmmaking after stepping away from 2017’s Justice League following the death of his daughter. Fans have been clamoring for Snyder’s Director’s Cut , and he just shared the first trailer ahead of its 2021 airing on HBO Max.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
A.G. Cook Shares New Song “Xxoplex”: Stream
Next Story
Beastie Boys Announce Greatest Hits Album
Superman black suit justice league director's cut zack snyder
Zack Snyder Reveals Superman’s Black Suit in Justice League Director’s Cut Clip: Watch
Zack Snyder Justice League Director's Cut first footage hbo max light
Zack Snyder Shares First Footage from Justice League Director’s Cut: Watch
Ash vs Evil Dead (Starz)
Bruce Campbell Announces Director and Title for New Evil Dead Film
darkseid justice league director's cut zack snyder ray porter
Zack Snyder Reveals First Look at Darkseid in Justice League Director’s Cut
justice league zack snyder cut hbo max
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Director’s Cut to Debut on HBO Max in 2021
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments