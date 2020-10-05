AC/DC’s New Song “Shot in the Dark” Soundtracks Talladega Nights-Themed Dodge Commercial

AC/DC Dodge Commercial

AC/DC’s new single “Shot in the Dark” hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already providing the soundtrack to a new Dodge commercial. The 60-second “Family Motto” ad is based on the 2006 Will Ferrell big-screen comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

The commercial stars Gary Cole, who played Ricky Bobby’s father, Reese Bobby, in the original film, and is based around his line, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” Two kid actors appear as the young Ricky Bobby and his best friend Cal Naughton Jr., as they all zip around in Dodge vehicles as AC/DC’s “Shot in the Dark” plays.



The tie-in between Talladega Nights and AC/DC has some history, as the band’s classic song “T.N.T.” appeared in the original movie.

Meanwhile, AC/DC also released a behind-the-scenes teaser for the “Shot in the Dark” music video, with a promise that the full song will be released this Wednesday (October 7th). The clip shows all five members of the reunited lineup of Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams, and Stevie Young.

While no official announcement has been made, all signs point to AC/DC’s new album being titled PWR/UP. After a couple of years of rumors, the legendary rock band confirmed last week that Johnson, Rudd, and Williams were back in the band, after all three had exited due to various reasons.

In another recent development, the band’s longtime engineer Mike Fraser appeared on the “The AC/DC Fans.net Podcast”, and confirmed that a number of riff ideas on the new album were written by guitarist Malcolm Young prior to his death in 2017. Reports that the band would utilize Malcolm’s riffs first surfaced in 2018.

As of now, no release date for the album has been unveiled, although a graphic on the band’s website suggests December 7th as a possibility.

Watch the Dodge commercial and the video teaser below. Stay tuned for more details on AC/DC’s highly anticipated new album.